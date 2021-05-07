Small intricate and with skilful precision Rachel Davies adds the finishing touches to a slate mosaic.

It is one of many pieces which will feature in the forthcoming Summer Exhibition and market at Becky Walker’s The Green Gallery in Buchlyvie, Stirlingshire.

Running over the course of next weekend, Saturday May 15 and Sunday 16, check dates it will feature 28 artistic creators and makers who are all female. With restrictions in place for much of last year with galleries closed and events cancelled, lockdown was a chance for some artists to become even more creative and the forthcoming exhibition is the result of that productivity.

For mosaic artist Mrs Davies she didn’t just concentrate on her own work she started teaching mosaic classes online as a result of lockdown and they have become very popular - she has pupils joining from all over the world.

“Over the past year I have spent much more time focused on teaching than my own artwork. I have developed kits of materials which I send out to participants and then teach live via zoom,” said Mrs Davies. “I have had more than 250 people take part in my classes, including people from America, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Europe as well as the UK. I think during lockdown people were looking for something to do so we have complete beginners, those who want to develop their skills and sometimes it can be friends from different places meeting up virtually in a class.

“I wasn’t sure how it would work as classes had been person to person and then that all stopped due to lockdown, but it has been a great alternative. It is nice to think that our work can be exhibited again as with something like mosaic it is very textural when you see the real thing.”

As well as exhibiting her work at the Green Gallery, Mrs Davies is also recording classes which will be used for the Mosaic Arts Online school in America.

“I am currently filming an online course in collaboration with Mosaic Art Online school in America. I have missed teaching in person though and am looking forward to being able to do that again soon. Teaching has become my main source of income as galleries etc were closed, although I have had some art sales and commissions over this time as well.”

Using materials slate, glass and stone, Mrs Davies has continued with her work, adding: “I have continued to make mosaics throughout lockdown and it has given me time to consider different themes and ideas I want to express in my work. I’m ready to focus more on making again as spaces start to open up and I hope people can enjoy seeing my artwork in person again soon.”

Also exhibiting next weekend is Dunfermline-based Claire Christie who runs Clarabella, a textile design studio offering luxury colourful design led interior and fashion accessories. She appeared on BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year last year. She made a big push online during the pandemic used the time and realise a childhood dream of turning her prints into clothing. Her business has been very interiors focused since it started in 2007.

Items from Dunfermline-based Claire Christie who runs Clarabella will be on display at the gallery and market event

"I took pattern cutting classes, researched, and threw myself into designing a very small but hopefully perfectly formed collection of clothes,” said Ms Christie. “I am going to be showcasing this fledgling collection at Green Gallery where I will be turning the summer house at Green Gallery into a pop-up boutique. This collection is made to order and like my interiors collections has its roots firmly planted in sustainability.”

Hand crafted bespoke jewellery for the likes of luxury hotels Gleneagles and Monachyle Mhor, and Sarah Thomson of Sarah Thomson Jewellery saw her business grow in lockdown.

"My business has actually grown during the pandemic as customers seem keen to buy items they will value, want to gift to friends and family and maybe everyone just wants nice jewellery at times for Zoom calls,” said Ms Thomson.

“As lockdown restrictions ease and socialising resumes, getting glammed up will be in vogue and I am sure jewellery will be to the fore so I expect to be busy. I like to get to know my customers so face to face selling remains very important, socially distanced. Video calls to discuss ideas do work well though. I will look to develop my online presence including e-commerce options but for now engaging with customers and discussing what they would like is very much my focus."

Becky Walker has brought the exhibition together at the Green Gallery

There is no doubt the arts world was hit hard during lockdown with venues closed and exhibitions cancelled. Painter Roanne Barr admits it was bleak but once galleries reopened people were keen to support local businesses.

Ms Barr said: “People were trying to back their local business, so sales were good. Galleries that worked hard on social media, like the Green Gallery, pushed in different ways to reach a wider audience did really well for artists. I also focused on raising my profile on social media and had far more buyers from around the world than any previous year. I think people found themselves stuck at home and decorating and were then looking for a painting to finish the new look. Also as we couldn’t celebrate birthdays in the usual fashion, people bought a painting to mark the occasion."

Bringing the exhibition together has come at a time when Becky Walker believes people artists are keen to engage with others and enjoy feedback.

“Some of the creators and makers, particularly of anything you would call 3D have had a difficult time over the past few months,” said Ms Walker. “We want to bring people together to allow them to show what they have created and to allow people to see their work, ask questions about it and give feedback.

“It is also interesting to see how artist have adapted over the year and sustainability in what they use, from fabrics and materials, seems to be important and thinking about their packaging as well.”