There have been 292 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
16.0003 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – with 2.0% of these were positive.
Yesterday, 413 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
Numbers were affected by a data issue which meant Friday’s figures were lower than they should have been and ran into Saturday's.
3,020,335 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,621,031 have received their second dose
Today Matt Hancock said evidence gives a “high degree of confidence” that coronavirus vaccines work against the Indian variant as he urged people to get jabbed to prevent the new strain spreading “like wildfire”.
Nicola Sturgeon suspended plans to allow the areas to move into Level Two from Monday, and announced that travel in and out of the Glasgow council area is also banned.
Professor Jason Leitch warned the BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show that the travel ban in and out of Glasgow and hospitality restrictions could continue longer than hoped.
The First Minister said she could not say “with certainty” that the Indian variant of concern, B1.617.2, is behind a surge in cases in parts of the south of Glasgow.
