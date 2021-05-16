A MAN is reportedly missing half of his hand after a firework he was holding blew up at Rangers celebrations.

An accident and emergency source told the PA news agency that the man had been admitted to hospital during riotous celebrations which took place across the city yesterday.

Rangersfans took to the streets of Glasgow to celebrate their side winning their first Premiership title in a decade.

Supporters attacked each other and launched traffic cones and other missiles at riot cops.

Glasgow Police declared late on Saturday night they would clear George Square, which saw the worst scenes of disorder, under section 12 of the Public Order Act of 1986, which gives cops the powers to shut down gatherings if they present a threat to the safety of the community.

Police chiefs have warned "many more arrests will follow" after the celebrations.

At least three officers were injured - one suffering a serious face wound - while trying to marshal ranks of unruly fans in Glasgow city centre on Saturday evening.

Thousands defied Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in George Square to celebrate Rangers winning their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011, setting off fireworks and flares and drinking in the street.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the "disgraceful scenes" and sectarian chanting among the crowd, adding: "To say I'm utterly disgusted by the Rangers fans who rampaged through the city would be an understatement."

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, the divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said in a statement: "Our officers became the focus of the crowd's attention with missiles and flares being thrown at them.

"Although most of those present dispersed, a number remained and confronted officers with violence and aggression.

"Missiles were thrown and officers came under direct attack as George Square and the surrounding area was cleared."

Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said on Twitter that "many more arrests will follow in the coming weeks".

Ms Sturgeon said on Twitter: "In normal times, the violence and vandalism, and the vile anti-Catholic prejudice that was on display, would have been utterly unacceptable. But mid-pandemic, in a city with cases on the rise, it was also selfish beyond belief.

"People across the country still living under the most difficult restrictions - not able to see family or attend weddings and funerals - are rightly furious at the irresponsible actions of a thuggish minority who seem to care little for the risks they pose to other people."

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said on Sunday it was "disgraceful" that officers were subject to "the kind of thuggery we saw last night".

He tweeted: "Incidents of violence, disorder, anti-Catholic & any other hatred will be followed up."

Rangers defeated Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox before collecting the Scottish Premiership silverware. Fans had been warned against gathering to celebrate due to rising Covid-19 cases in Glasgow.

However, thousands of supporters outside Ibrox were cheering and chanting as the Rangers players arrived for the 12.30pm kick-off, before marching into the heart of the city after the game.

On Friday night, scores of Rangers fans lit red flares simultaneously along the River Clyde in the city as they marked the end of the season.