There have been 161 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
11,361 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – with 1.6% of these were positive.
3 people are in intensive care, with 68 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
A total of 229,774 people have tested positive for the virus and the daily test positivity rate is 1.6%, down from 2% the previous day.
Yesterday, 292 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
3,035,790 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,638,536 have received their second dose
Today, as much of the country entered Level 2 in Scotland, it was announced that Covid vaccinations are to be made available to younger people aged 18-39 living in areas of Glasgow experiencing a spike in cases linked to a Indian variant 'of concern'.
Latest data shows that the number of confirmed Scots cases of Covid variants of concern identified in India has quadrupled in a week
