Since April, people across Scotland have been able to order a free lateral flow Covid test - even if they do not have symptoms.

People can order test packages online for home delivery by following details on the Scottish Government’s website.

Alternatively, the nose and throat swab tests can be collected from covid testing centres in the afternoons or early evening.

Here's what you need to know:

How to order a lateral flow test

You can order free packs of rapid lateral flow tests to be sent to your home if you live in Scotland, are over 18 and:

have been asked to test by your local authority or NHS Public Health team

have someone on the shielding list in your household

are planning to travel to a Scottish island

cannot get tests from your work, school, college or university

What types of tests are there?





There are different tests you can get to check if you have coronavirus (Covid-19). The test you need depends on why you're getting tested.

The two main tests are:

PCR tests – mainly for people with symptoms, they're sent to a lab to be checked

rapid lateral flow tests – only for people who do not have symptoms, they give a result in 30 minutes using a device similar to a pregnancy test

Both tests are free.

You should not use this service if you have:

coronavirus symptoms – use the testing service for people who have symptoms instead

been asked to self-isolate

A rapid lateral flow test pack contains seven tests.

You can only order one pack per household each day.

Where can I order tests?





You can order a test here.

If you have someone on the shielding list in your household or are planning to travel to a Scottish island, select 'yes' when the site asks if you were asked to get tested by a local authority or by an NHS Public Health team.

For those travelling to a Scottish island, they should also click Scotland under the where in the UK do you live question, even if they live in England, Wales or Northern Ireland.

How do I report the results?





Results will be displayed on the handheld device which comes with the test - here's what they mean:

One line next to the letter ‘C’, means the test is negative

Two lines, one next to the letter ‘C’ and the letter ‘T’, is a positive result - even if the lines are faint

No lines, or one line next to the letter ‘T’, is a void or invalid result

What if I test positive?





You must self-isolate immediately to prevent any further transmission.

What did the Scottish Government say?





Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith explained: "This expansion builds on our existing testing strategy, and will help our efforts to ease the country out of lockdown safely.

"Routine testing is already available for people with no symptoms in a wide range of settings, including schools, high-risk workplaces, and communities where Covid-19 rates remain stubbornly high.

"Rapid lateral flow testing is already helping us to find cases that might otherwise have been missed, as around one in three people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms.

"That's why it's vital people can access testing, even if they don't feel unwell. It will help protect the people around you, and help us avoid another return to lockdown.

"It may be tempting to think as vaccinations increase and cases drop, that testing will become less important.

"In fact, this will only make it more important to spot and prevent new outbreaks as cases emerge.

"We know from our experience of last summer just how quickly one outbreak can lead to another.

"This also applies regardless of whether you have been vaccinated or not.

"While the latest evidence suggests vaccines provide a high level of protection against the effects of Covid-19, they don't yet provide a guarantee that you can't still get the virus or pass it on to others."

How do I take a test?





Follow these steps if you’re doing a rapid LFD test at home.

Read the instructions that come with your test kit. Clean and dry a flat surface and wash or sanitise your hands before you start. Once you have removed the test strip from its packet, start the test within 30 minutes. Carefully open the extraction buffer sachet/tube. Open the extraction tube and pour in all the liquid. Close the cap and put the extraction tube in the holder Blow your nose. Clean your hands again. Remove the swab from the packet. Do not touch the fabric tip (soft part) of the swab. Open your mouth wide and rub the fabric tip over both tonsils (or where your tonsils would have been if you’ve had them removed). Do this 4 times on each side. It’s normal to find this a bit uncomfortable. Using the same swab, insert it up your nostril until you feel resistance. Rotate the swab in your nostril 10 times. Pick up the extraction tube, open the lid and place the fabric tip of the swab in the fluid in the tube. Firmly press the swab against the bottom-inside of the tube and rotate it around for 15 seconds. It’s important to mix thoroughly. Pinch the tube as you remove the swab and put the nozzle cap on. Squeeze the extraction tube to place two drops of fluid on the test strip. Watch out for any air bubbles. Set a timer for 30 minutes and leave the test strip on a clean, flat surface. Once your test is complete, place all used test kit contents in the waste bag provided and put this in your bin.

Where testing takes place - community testing sites

If you do not have coronavirus symptoms but live in a community that has been targeted for testing, you can access a test at a rapid test site.

These are only available in some parts of Scotland.

You can usually just turn up and do not need to book in advance – but you should check the arrangements at your local site first.

You will be tested using a lateral flow device (LFD) which involves taking a swab or saliva sample.

You should usually get your result within an hour.

Island testing

The First Minister also added that people visiting the islands should take two lateral flow tests before travelling.

Nicola Sturgeon said: "We are keeping island communities at the same level as the rest of the country at the moment, so that we can allow travel between island communities and the rest of Scotland.

"But we know this does create a risk for our island communities.

"Many of them currently have very, very low rates of Covid.

"And they will be welcoming visitors from parts of Scotland which I know many of them are looking forward to where Covid will still be circulating at a higher level and more widely.

"So If you are planning to travel to an island we do encourage you to take two lateral flow tests before you depart.

"The second test should be on the day that you are planning to travel, and the first should be three days before you travel.

"That means that if you test positive, you have a chance to take a PCR test - which is more sensitive - to confirm the result before making a final decision on cancelling your visit.

"This is potentially an important way in which we can minimise the risk, of bringing Covid into island communities while nevertheless allowing our island communities the benefit of opening up again to visitors.

"So if you are planning on travelling to an island over the course of next week, it is possible to get tests from today, and I would encourage you to do that."