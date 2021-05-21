Diversity and inclusion must be everyone’s responsibility, not just a leadership responsibility – and data, used effectively, will go a long way to changing the culture within an organisation.

These were just two key points highlighted by speakers and panellists at The Herald & GenAnalytics Diversity Conference yesterday.

Gary Kildare, the former chief HR officer Europe and global head of labour relations for the IBM Corporation, said that when it came to diversity and inclusion in business there was no longer any room for bystanders. “The more conversations we have the better,” he said.

“What makes a good leader in D&I? It’s everyone’s responsibility, not just a leadership responsibility,” said Mr Kildare. “I’m seeing more boards getting involved, more becoming increasingly active – it’s much more prominent just now and increasing numbers of CEOs are speaking about diversity, climate change and so on.”

Quoting Stan Bergman, the CEO of Henry Schein, a Fortune 500 company, he said: “Clearly the business of business is no longer purely business.”

Reputation, Mr Kildare noted, is “everything”. He said: “Remember that in the technological age there is no such thing as ‘off the record’ – once you say it, it can’t be removed. People are watching to see that what you say in your company report plays out.”

Panellist Mhairi Taylor, head of equality, diversity and inclusion at the University of Glasgow, referred to a report into racism at the university that found half of black and minority ethnic students surveyed had been harassed with staff also experiencing racism. The report, prompted by the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s 2019 inquiry into racism on UK campuses, led to principal Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli making a public apology.

“The report was quite shocking,” said Ms Taylor. “We took a lot of time to reflect on it and we had to face up to the fact that racism does exist and that we need to address this. Our principal addressed it in a public manner and we have an action plan based around four main principles over a five-year period.”

Another panellist, Enoch Adeyemi, the founder and CEO of Black Professionals Scotland, established to support black and ethnic minorities, called for equity and fairness in the workplace for black colleagues particularly in relation to hiring and promotion. He also referred to racism that was “not in your face but still racism”, noting: “It’s the system that is unfair,” adding minorities tended to have slower career progression.”

Aneela McKenna, diversity, wellbeing and inclusion manager at the Scottish Parliament reiterated the way in which data could help organisations. “It is the starting point for asking what your organisation looks like, what the applications are like, what the appointments are like – you cannot ignore detail when you publish it,” she said, pointing to how the Scottish Parliament has used data to influence change.

At the start of the conference, keynote speaker Matt Evans, managing director (recruiting) at J.P. Morgan spoke about how he spent nearly 20 years concealing his struggle with depression until the bank’s “This Is Me” campaign in 2017 prompted him to share his experiences. In a candid account of his journey, Mr Evans – who has dealt with depression for many years but was later diagnosed with a bipolar disorder – spoke about the support he received from his employer.

“It has not affected my career – I was promoted to MD afterwards – and if speaking about it can help just one person then it is worth it,” he said, pointing out that working from home during the pandemic had helped him find a better work-life balance.

Mr Evans – and other panellists – also spoke about the importance of “prioritising yourself” when dealing with a raft of issues thrown up by the pandemic, such as homeschooling, living and working in shared accommodation, missing the office, and having poor connectivity.

Asked in a poll if they think the pandemic will have a positive or negative impact on diversity and inclusion in the workplace, 68.8 per cent said yes while 79.6% said efforts to increase diversity and inclusion in their own workplace had increased in the last 12 months.

