There have been 270 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
21,744 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – with 1.8% of these being positive.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested
positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.
Yesterday, 414 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
3,096,341 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,799,956 have received their second dose
Today it was revealed that Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.
From midnight on Sunday, May 23, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said she was “confident” the measures put in place in Glasgow will bring the outbreak of the virus there under control, but said they needed a “bit longer to do that”.
She said “regrettably” Glasgow would remain under Level 3 restrictions, adding that she knew “how unwelcome this is for individuals and businesses”.
