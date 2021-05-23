There have been 378 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
21.002 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – with 2% of these being positive.
It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.
3,108,819 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,828,930 have received their second dose
Yesterday, 370 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
Today it was revealed that restrictions currently in place in Glasgow could be eased in Glasgow if an increase in cases and hospital admissions does not translate into extra pressure on intensive care beds
Health Secretary Humza Yousef said: "The really critical question with the vaccine rollout is: does the new variant lead to more hospitalisations and more severe disease which then requires admission into ICU.
Yesterday, a studyy Public Health England (PHE) found that the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is 88% effective against the Indian variant after two doses.
