There have been 313 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

12,177 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – with 2.8% of these being positive, an increase on yesterday's 1.8%

It means the death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested

positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,664.

Yesterday, 370 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.

94 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19, with 5 people in intensive care.

3,121,945 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,852,179 have received their second dose

Today it was revealed that half of those with vaccination appointments at the Glasgow Hydro did not show up over weekend.

The first international flight since restrictions relaxed also took off from Scotland today, dorected to Portugal.

The deputy First Minister said travellers must exercise "due caution" as international travels resumes.

He said: “There are obviously many reasons why individuals have to travel, not all of it is about going on holiday, there can be essential family connections that people wish to pursue.”

He continued: “We’re trying to create pathways for essential travel but our advice to people is that they should observe that essential travel element, that we should not be undertaking non-essential travel at this particular time.”