For much of Scotland, May has been a month when spring did not arrive.

The leaves may be out on the trees, flowers may be blooming, but there's been precious little sunshine, unseasonal temperatures and a lot of wind and rain.

But while unpredictable weather is a hallmark of the Scottish climate, analyists have found that the rain, sun and wind faced by some areas is far harder to predict than others.

A study of weather patterns north of the border examined Met Office averages geing back to 1971 and monthly climate reports from 2001 onwards.

Using a complex algorithim to work out each areas's 'unpredicability score' out of ten, the researchers pinpointed the council area where weather is hardest to predict.

And while it might be difficult to judge how often gales visit Scotland;s windswept islands, or how much rain will fall on Edinburgh, the analysts say that one area tops the lot.

West Dunbartonshire, buffeted by the ever-chaning weather drifting up the First of Clyde, was said to be the local authority region with the most unpredictable weather.

With a total score of 6.84 out of 10, Scottish district had both unpredictable rainfall (8.76), windspeed (8.96) as well as sunshine (7.35).

Coming second was the Shetland Islands, which received a final score of 6.61 out of 10 due the the difficulty in plotting periods of sunshine (9.97) and humidity (7.89).

West Lothian was placed third, with an average unpredictability score of 6.43 out of 10 overall. The area's highest ranking variable was humidity (9.1).

Renfrewshire was said to be fourth, having been awarded especially high unpredictability scores when it came to wind speed (9.94). This resulted in an average total unpredictability score of 6.31 out of 10.

Completing the top five, with a total score of 6.26 out of 10 is the City of Edinburgh.

Despite having unpredictable humidity (9.43), Edinburgh’s temperatures remain consistent, scoring just 2.33 for unpredictability in this category.

The research was carried out by energy comparator website SaveOnEnergy.com/uk.

But while forecasters face an unenviable task trying to work out Scotland;s weather this month, the heavy rains have at least given them some concrete data to work with.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said the UK as a whole has seen 131 per cent of the usual May’s rainfall already.

However, with an average 91.2mm across the nation so far, the UK is well off hitting the record 131.7mm recorded in May 1967.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “We have seen a lot of rain over the past week. But there is a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast, so we’re hoping by the end of May we will have much drier and more settled weather across the UK.

“If this drier weather does come in, it looks like it will scupper any rainfall carrying on and accumulating as it has at this point in the month.”