There have been 546 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
6 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 98 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 28,647 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 2.1% were positive.
Yesterday, 318 new cases were reported, with 2 new deaths.
A total of 10,114 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
The figures show four deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between May 17 and May 23, down two on the previous week.
3,155,733 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,913,809 have received their second dose
Today Dominic Cummings faced questions about his time working at Downing Street and the decisions around the pandemic
Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon wrote a joint letter, with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, to Boris Johnson calling on the proposed coronavirus recovery summit to be a “meaningful discussion with substantive outcomes”.
