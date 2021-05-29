There have been 583 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
Of the 24,532 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 2.5% were positive.
Yesterday, 641 new cases were reported, with 2 new deaths.
3,215,770 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 1,998,409 have received their second dose
Today, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said there was “significant community transmission” of coronavirus in Glasgow hotspots.
The city will remain under Level 3 of Scotland’s restrictions until at least June 5 and Mr Yousaf said urgent work was being carried out to understand the outbreak in south Glasgow and how the Indian variant arrived.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “In a few concentrated hotspots… we are seeing significant community transmission.
