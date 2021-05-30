There have been 526 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

The Scottish Government figures indicate a total of 17,698 tests reported results in the past 24 hours and the daily test positivity rate is 3.2%, up on 2.5% the previous day.

Yesterday, 583 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.

3,234,311 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,022,728 have received their second dose

The statistics being updated are restricted to the above until June 1, when full breakdowns for the bank holiday weekend will be provided.

Experts have warned that the next two weeks will show if a surge in coronavirus cases linked to the Indian variant has a deadly impact.

Today, Deputy First Minister John Swinney said he was optimistic that Glasgow restrictions would be eased.

He said: "We think this extra week was necessary to try to give us the advantage of suppressing the virus, but we are optimistic we will be able to do that at the end of this week.

"We think the measures we are taking - the evidence shows that they have been successful."