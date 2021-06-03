There have been 835 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, the highest figure since February 19.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been four new deaths in the same period.
8 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 110 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 31,841 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 2.8% were positive.
Yesterday, 677 new cases were reported, with one new death.
A total of 7,674 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,305,812 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,137,618 have received their second dose
The new cases recorded in the last 24 hours are the highest since February 19, when 885 infections were registered and a positivity rate of 4.4%.
It comes as experts are assessing whether new Covid variants are having more impact on children, after 10 youngsters aged nine and under were admitted to hospital last week.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is due to attend a four-nation Covid summit with the Prime Minister today.
