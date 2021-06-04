There have been 992 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours, the highest number since February 17.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been two new deaths in the same period.
8 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 116 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 3.9% were positive.
Yesterday, 835 new cases were reported, with four new deaths.
A total of 7,676 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,325,005 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,170,570 have received their second dose.
The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the latest figures during a Scottish Government Covid briefing on Friday.
She said that the new Delta variant would be responsible for the rise in cases.
Ms Sturgeon added there would be and indication that the vaccines are weakening the link between infections and hospitalisations, however, hospital admissions are also rising.
It comes as the UK regulators approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds.
Restrictions are due to ease in parts of Scotland today, with Glasgow moving from Level 3 to Level 2, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles being downgraded to Level 0, while some areas will remain in Level 2.
The rest of the country is set to move to Level 1.
