There have been 775 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
8 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 116 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 20,675 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 4.0% were positive.
Yesterday, 860 new cases were reported, with one new death.
A total of 7,676 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,326,005 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,170,570 have received their second dose.
On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said a third wave of coronavirus was coming, after cases tripled in a month.
She said the new Delta variant would be responsible for the rise in cases.
Ms Sturgeon added there would be an indication that the vaccines are weakening the link between infections and hospitalisations, however, hospital admissions are also rising.
Restrictions eased in parts of Scotland this week, with Glasgow moving from Level 3 to Level 2, Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles being downgraded to Level 0, while some areas will remain in Level 2.
The rest of the country has moved to Level 1.
