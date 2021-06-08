There have been 695 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
READ MORE: UK approves Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds
12 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 121 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 14,873 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 5.0% were positive.
Yesterday, 640 new cases were reported, with one new death.
A total of 7,677 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,403,866 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,282,203 have received their second dose.
READ MORE: Scots expert says decision to remove Portugal from green list may be 'politically motivated'
READ MORE: Former Tory MSP says restrictions are 'unlawful' when Scotland is 'no longer in health emergency'
A number of countries are being moved to different lists for international travel from Tuesday morning under the traffic light system.
Portugal - the only European country on the green list - was moved to the amber list.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.