There have been 761 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.
17 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 128 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 15,781 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 5.2% were positive.
Yesterday, 1,036 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
A total of 7,681 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,517,668 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,446,834 have received their second dose.
Health Secreatary Humza Yousaf has warned today that the Delta variant has posed a “bump in the road” to Scotland’s exit routemap, stressing the country is in the early days of a possible third wave.
There is on-going speculation that Nicola Sturgeon could further slow down a return to normality.
UK Government sources told the BBC that the full re-opening of England, earmarked for June 21, will be delayed until August as case numbers rise.
Nicola Sturgeon could follow suit, announcing possible delayes when she addresses MSPs in Holyrood tomorrow.
Professor Stephen Reicher, one of the First Minister's scientific advisers, has warned that a full easing of restrictions later this month could still cause "a lot of damage".
