There have been 974 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been two new deaths in the same period.
17 people were in intensive care yesterday, with 137 in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19.
Of the 20,761 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 5.0% were positive.
Yesterday, 761 new cases were reported, with no new deaths.
A total of 7,683 people have now died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus.
3,531,461 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 2,470,181 have received their second dose.
Health Secreatary Humza Yousaf has warned yesterday that the Delta variant had posed a “bump in the road” to Scotland’s exit routemap, stressing the country was in the early days of a possible third wave.
There is on-going speculation that Nicola Sturgeon could further slow down a return to normality.
The full re-opening of England, earmarked for June 21, has alredy been delayed for four weeks as case numbers rose.
Nicola Sturgeon could follow suit, announcing possible delayes when she addresses MSPs in Holyrood on Tuesday afternoon.
