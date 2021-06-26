PEONIES throw a lush, luxuriant light on any garden and, once established, will probably outlive you.

Our native South West European peony, Paeona officinalis, is a survivor and, when given a suitable spot, its cultivars are sometimes the one remaining relict of a once beautiful herbaceous border. I’ve come across these deep crimson singles or doubles in the corner of a nearby derelict walled garden and have even seen a clump growing at the edge of a friend’s poultry run.

Like so many plants, these wonderfully fulsome peonies were used in classical and medieval times to wave a magic wand over many physical and mental disorders. Among the few reliable records on peonies, Durham Cathedral Priory is mentioned in an English law from 1299 ordering 3lb of seed and Scottish monasteries were almost certainly in on the act.

We must thank the 18th century introduction of the Chinese peony, P. lactiflora, for that wealth of modern cultivars we simply must find room for in our gardens. The Chinese had been growing this species for at least 1500 years.

Unsurprisingly, breeders fell upon the newcomer: cultivars were often scented and were much more resilient. Since they tolerate heavy downpours, they’re well equipped for the volatile weather patterns of the climate change we’ve brought upon ourselves. The often scented cultivars of P. lactiflora produce a much wider selection of colour and shape than the reds and pinks of P. officinalis.

You can’t resist feasting your eyes on the striking maroon petals of ‘White Cap’ as they encompass such a fine profusion of small pink florets. Or the sunny flamboyance of ‘Coral Sunset’.

There are far too many other species with their cultivars to mention here, but I can’t resist a word about intersectional ones. Because they were bred by a Japanese botanist, Toichi Itoh, shortly after World War Two, they are also known as Itoh peonies. It took over 20 years for Itoh and his son-in-law to develop this group, but the results were worth the wait.

Intersectionals are a cross between P. lactiflora and a stouter tree peony which ensures woodier stems. This withstands the ravages of the wind, so they don’t need staking. The nicely dissected foliage adds another benefit to the plants. As ever, stems and foliage are important features as they’re longer lasting than flowers. And speaking of this, I love the striking ruby new shoots of my old P. lactiflora.

Additionally, intersectionals add yellow and sophisticated shades of apricot and copper to the palate of colours in herbaceous peonies.

Since a peony is for life, choosing the right cultivar is important. Not only is there a breathtaking selection of colours, but shades change as flowers age. Seeing growing plants is much more reliable than the best mail order photograph. Binny Plants in West Lothian carry the widest range in Scotland and is open to the public. The nursery’s ‘Bouquet Perfect’ American-bred Lactiflora, with rose-scented bright pink flowers, recently won an AGM at the RHS peony trial.

Peonies have the reputation of being difficult to establish and this makes correct planting essential. As with so many plants, a sunny, well-drained moderately fertile spot is ideal, but planting depth is key: 5cm deep, but no more as roots need eight weeks with temperatures below 15ºC which is not a problem here in Scotland.

If planting on a slope, as I sometimes do, use mulch to prevent water washing away from roots or increasing the depth of soil. Mulching is good, but remove old material before refreshing it.

And be patient, peonies take a few years before flowering. And don’t transplant: after a year or two, the plant will die.

Plant of the week

Golden Lemon Thyme has dark green and gold variegated leaves with a good lemon fragrance. Each little stem carries clusters of pale pink flowers at the tip. Like all thymes, needs a sunny spot and sharp drainage for the best flavour.