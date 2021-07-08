TRAVEL giant TUI has cancelled several holidays throughout July due to uncertainty around travel.

The firm has axed flights to destinations such as Cyprus, Greece, Croatia and mainland Spain.

Customers have been reassured that they can request a full refund, an alternative dates or another holiday in a different location or a booking incentive. TUI is aiming to inform passengers of cancellations before seven days before.

Destinations affected include:

Up to and including 21st July: Cyprus, Jamaica and Turkey



Up to and including 22nd July: Skiathos



Up to and including 23rd July: Fuerteventura



Up to and including 26th July: Crete (Chania)



Up to and including 28th July: La Palma

Up to and including 31st July: Aruba, Cape Verde, Costa Rica, Bulgaria, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Florida, Greece (Halkidiki, Kefalonia, Preveza, Samos, Santorini, Thassos), Italy, Mexico, Morocco, Spain (Mainland), TUI Lakes & Mountains and Tunisia.

Non-TUI flights, but booked through the tour operator include: Canada, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Tobago, UAE and USA up to including 31st July.

In a statement on the TUI website, the firm said: "We want to offer our customers flexibility and choice this summer, so where borders are open and FCDO advice allows travel, we will operate to those destinations as planned.

"We are continually reviewing our holiday programme and cancellations in line with the Government updates every three weeks, with the next update expected on the 15th July. All customers will be contacted as soon as possible if there is any change to their booking."