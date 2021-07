So, in case you hadn’t noticed, Italy won Euro 2020. Woo…hoo! As you can imagine, in our house there is always a whole family extravaganza and I can tell you, we had a great time. We eat before the football starts. Can’t be excited on an empty stomach. Nerves run high. There is a lot of energy expended. We jump up and down a lot!

At half time we need sustenance. Traditionally a mortadella panini. Thin slices of pink and white speckled pork rammed into the goal mouth of a chewy tasty panino, masses of black pepper and a jug of peaches soaked in Montepulciano D ’Abruzzo. Deep breath and we can face the second half. Oh, my. By the end of the match, we were completely exhausted. What a result.