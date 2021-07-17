Emergency services are on the scene at Troon station following a fire that has seen smoke billowing across the town.

Crews were called to the scene just before 1pm this afternoon, with fire crews descending on the scene to tackle the blaze. 

HeraldScotland: Image credit - @plaintosee Image credit - @plaintosee

A spokesperson for SFRS told media: "We were called to reports of a building fire in that area around 12.40pm this afternoon.

"Three appliances are in attendance and crews remain on the scene."

It is believed that buildings on Platform 1 are on fire. 

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident in the Troon area.

HeraldScotland: Image - Ayr AdvertiserImage - Ayr Advertiser

"Consequently, trains through the station will be cancelled, delayed or revised. We’ll update you once we have more information."

Disruption is expected until at least 7pm

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: "We’re currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service who are dealing with an incident in Troon.

Rail customers are being advised they can travel on other routes including between Glasgow Central and Ardrossan Harbour/Largs for Kilwinning; and Glasgow Central and Gourock & Wemyss Bay for Paisley Gilmour Street.

Smoke is visible from Troon beach. 

Tickets are being accepted on Stagecoach West buses between Kilmarnock, Ayr and Glasgow.