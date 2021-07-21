By Karen Peattie

IF you are considering entering The Glasgow Business Awards, you can still take advantage of an application drop-in clinic today.

Ten-minute slots with the event manager are available between 11.30am and 1pm if you require any assistance with your application or have any questions ahead of the closing date for entries at 5pm on Friday, July 23.

Hosted by Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, the awards celebrate the best of the city’s business community with winners selected in a range of business activity across 16 categories. Thirteen categories will be judged competitively and three selected by a panel.

They will also reflect the fact that Glasgow will be staging the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in November, with four categories requiring entrants to demonstrate sustainability.

Established in 1998, the awards take place on October 7 following an enforced suspension last year because of coronavirus.

This year will also see the return of the Glasgow’s Favourite Business award, in association with The Herald’s sister newspaper the Glasgow Times. It was won last time by music and events venue SWG3.

The Herald is media partner for the awards, which will culminate with the presentation of most outstanding business, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland.

Richard Muir, deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber, said: “For obvious reasons, last year’s awards could not take place. However, we are absolutely thrilled to be launching our 23rd year as we continue to tell the business narrative of our great city.

“Following the enormous challenges of the past 15 months, our local businesses, large and small, deserve a celebration that recognises the magnitude of the efforts made by so many to survive and thrive.”

To book a slot at the clinic, email awards@glasgowchamberofcommerce.com and to enter this year’s Glasgow Business Awards, visit https://glasgowbusinessawards.com/