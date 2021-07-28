Isn’t it such a wonderful treat to have such a long spell of sunny weather? There’s no time to waste a minute cooking. A BBQ or grill is all you need to create a delicious easy meal that will transfer you to the Costas with the first bite. A bit of easy prep and marinating can transform these simple lamb chops into a finger licking delight.

A hot BBQ or grill is needed. You can use the disposable BBQ trays. Make sure you have a big enough tray to cook all the chops well-spaced in a single layer. You may need 2 trays.

Ask the butcher to prepare semi- French cut lamb chops where most of the fat is removed from the bone, only leaving some around the flesh to protect it when it is cooking.

Ingredients:

2 bulbs new season garlic, peeled

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

Extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt

Pepper

2 -3 fillets anchovy in oil (optional)

12 French cut Scottish lamb chops

Lemon juice

Mostarda di Frutta

300g stem Broccoli, garlic, chilli and extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Put the garlic, rosemary leaves, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt and ground black pepper into a pestle or food processor and grind into a paste.

If you are using anchovy fillets add these as well. These wonderfully enhance the flavour of the lamb, and do not taste fishy when cooked.

Slice the edges of the fat of the lamb chops

Rub the chops all over with the crushed seasonings and leave to marinade refrigerated for a few hours. Remove an hour before cooking.

Pre-heat a BBQ or grill.

Add the fat side of the chops to the heat first and cook until it is well crisped and browned.

Once this is cooked, turn the flesh of the lamb onto the heat and cook 3-4 minutes on each side until browned and sealed, but still pink inside.

Set aside on a serving plate.

Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

Serve with a piece of Mostarda di Frutta as an accompaniment. These amazing whole preserved fruits from Modena are steeped in a mustard flavoured syrup. Very moreish.

Prepare broccoli by par boiling it in salted water, drain and refresh in cold water. Sauté 3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil with 2 cloves garlic and a piece of dried chilli to flavour it. toss the par cooked broccoli for a few minutes to warm it through.

Mary Contini OBE is a writer and Director of Valvona & Crolla ltd. We are happy to welcome you in our CaffèBar and shop again, open all day. Book and order online: www. valvonacrolla.com Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. www.richardsonsofwhitehaven.co.uk