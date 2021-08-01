What is it?

An Android powered 4K media streamer and games console.

Good points?

With a Google account you can access thousands of streaming and media apps on the device through its Android TV store. These include all the usual favourites such as Netflix 4K, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer from its packed catalogue.

The box can also be used to view live TV from a host of channels across news, sport, weather, documentaries and entertainment.

New services are added on an almost daily basis which keeps the platform interesting and relevant. Another useful tool included is Chromecast for sending media from smartphones to your TV.

Coupling media with full gaming features takes the Shield TV Pro beyond average set-top boxes and with Nvidia’s GeForce Now platform there is access to more than 800 console and mobile titles.

READ MORE: An enchanting 'secret garden' only a stone's throw from the bustle of Edinburgh

This works like Google Stadia in that it streams high-end games over the internet to the box without the need for expensive gaming hardware set ups.

Another fascinating feature is its AI upscaling which can take HD video content up to 4K. This is perfect for viewing family events shot with older cameras on a bigger modern screen.

Bad points?

The newest incarnation of the device no longer comes with a games controller, only a remote is included, so gaming requires an additional purchase.

Best for ...

Those who want to consolidate their games console and set-top box into one convenient device. The sheer abundance of features means there will be something useful for most people.

READ MORE: The late George Segal's final episode of The Goldbergs set to air on E4

Avoid if ...

Your broadband struggles to cope with Instagram videos as the gadget is a major bandwidth guzzler.

Score: 8/10.

Nvidia Shield TV Pro 4K, £179 (currys.co.uk)