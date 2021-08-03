A passenger plane has been forced to return to a Scottish airport after declaring a mid-air emergency.

The Eastern Airways flight, operating on the Aberdeen to Sumburgh route, declared the emergency just after 6.15am.

When looking at the flight path of the aircraft, with flight number T31035, it appears to have left Aberdeen Aiport at around 6am.

Pictue from FlightRadar24.com

It travelled as far as Strichen in the north east before declaring the emergency and turning back.

The plane then circled above Inverurie several times before ultimately landing again at Aberdeen Airport at 6.35am.

It is not yet known what sparked the emergency, and The Herald has contact Eastern Airways for comment.

The aircraft in question is a BAe Jetstream 41.

It's the second time a plane bound for a Scots airport has declared an emergency in the last 24 hours.

We told you yesterday how a cargo plane from Charles De Gaulle Airport in France had to turn back while en route to Edinburgh after the vcrew experienced an issue with a door.

The ASL Arilines France aircraft, travelling on the Charles De Gaulle to Edinburgh route, declared an emergency just after 3pm on Monday after flying across the English Channel.