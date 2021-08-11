Gone are the days when a salad was three lettuce leaves, three slices of tasteless tomatoes and three slices of cucumber, made infinitely more bearable with a generous dollop of that famous ‘variety’ of salad cream. These days we are all open to all sorts of flavours and combinations, the more exotic the better.

The bounty of a Scottish summer has spilled into the shops. We can choose local fruits, raspberries, strawberries, broad beans, peas and glorious bunces of beetroots, all from our own doorstep. Random bags of produce appear on my doorstep from friendly neighbours with gardens and allotments. I have found figs, bags of courgette flowers, bulging marrows and even whole tray of delicious, sweet black grapes.