Hendricks Gin Rooftop, The Glasshouse Edinburgh

Do you have a curious mind? Hendrick’s Gin has launched a pop-up at the five-star The Glasshouse Hotel in Edinburgh.

The Hendricks Cucumber Lemonade Garden Rooftop is now open until Sunday 5th September, between 4-10pm Thursday-Sunday. The garden is open to the public, with no need to book and offers enchanting views of the dramatic Edinburgh hills, leaving behind the hustle and bustle of city life below. Guests can step into a magical summer garden as they soak in the tranquil nature and greenery, complimented with a Hendrick’s Gin bar while playing lawn games with friends. Sounds jolly, old chap! IG: @glasshouse_edinburgh

NQ64, Lothian Road, Edinburgh

Top UK arcade bar brand, NQ64, has opened in Edinburgh much to the delight of gamers!

Retro games fans are able to enjoy craft beers and game-themed cocktails alongside a selection of retro arcade machines and classic consoles at the new bar on Edinburgh’s Lothian Road.

Featuring an eclectic collection of vintage arcade games that have been meticulously restored to its former splendor, customers can enjoy a variety of delicious drinks while taking part in some serious gaming action with cult classics such as Time Crisis 2, Guitar Hero, Pac-Man and Mario Kart – as well as pinball machines and classic consoles including Game Boy, MegaDrive, Gamecube and PlayStations. Game ON folks! IG: @nq64edinburgh

McFlys Wingbar, Shawlands, Glasgow

McFly's Wingbar, a popular Glasgow street food brand has announced the launch of a new location in the city's south side. The restaurant specialises in delicious crispy chicken street food has opened its first permanent location on Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands.

As well as serving the classics such as Tuk Tuk Thai wings and a Kimchi Burger, a variety of colourful and exotic cocktails will also be served up at the southside spot, which will seat 70 people over two levels. IG @mcflyschicken

Phil MacHugh is Managing Director at SKAPA and one of Scotland's most influential communicators.

Follow: IG @iamphilmachugh