TRNSMT festival-goers will have to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test in order to gain entry, organisers have announced.

Festival boss Geoff Ellis confirmed last week that up to 50,000 people will be allowed to descend on Glasgow Green in September with no masks or social distancing.

But in an announcement today, revellers were warned they had to bring proof of an NHS Lateral Flow Test – or they would be refused entry.

IMPORTANT ENTRY REQUIREMENT INFO for cinch presents TRNSMT.



A statement on the festival’s website reads: “We genuinely can’t wait to see you all again and are busy putting together the final preparations to make it a weekend to remember.

"This year, everyone who attends cinch presents TRNSMT must provide proof of a negative NHS COVID-19 Lateral Flow Test (LFT) to gain access to the site (screenshot accepted).

“These tests can be order free of charge but must be taken no more than 48 hours ahead of arrival. This test must be registered on the Government website and fans must show the confirmation email or text when they arrive before gaining access to the festival.

“Without proof of a negative Lateral Flow Test, ticket holders will be refused entry.”

Tests can be ordered free of charge via the Government website or picked up from a local pharmacy or drop-in test centre.

They must be taken no more than 48 hours ahead of arrival at the festival.

The statement continues: “If you’re attending multiple days across the weekend, you’ll need to take a second test 48 hours after the first one.

“For example, if you take your first test on Friday morning before arriving onsite, you must take another one on Sunday morning before setting off in order to enter the festival.

“We strongly recommend you order these tests sooner rather than later so there is plenty of time for them to be delivered to your home.”

Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane and Snow Patrol are among the artists who will perform on Glasgow Green over September 10-12, along with the likes of Blossoms, Amy Macdonald and Courteeners.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director said: “We’ve got an amazing line-up and can’t wait to be back on Glasgow Green, welcoming up to 50,000 fans per day for what is set to be an amazing weekend.

“This year, anyone attending must play their part and present proof of a negative lateral flow test, taken within 48 hours of arrival at the event. The tests are completely free of charge and really easy to do, showing a result within 30 minutes which can be instantly uploaded to receive a confirmation text message or email.

"But I would urge fans to order them as soon as possible and visit the TRNSMT website if they have any queries.”

Full details can be found on the TRNSMT website.