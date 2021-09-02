WHEN was the last time you had a pudding wine? It seems like a description from the days of Downton Abbey doesn't it? This is probably why most vineyards and wine merchants now refer to them as dessert wines. To be honest, though, that still doesn't do them justice because this gorgeous style can be enjoyed at any time, with or without spotted Dick.

The description covers a whole range of styles by the way and it varies around the world. In the States, for example, any high alcohol wine, even ports and sherries, tend to be classed as pudding wines but, for me, the style should be reserved for the late harvest or botrytised whites.