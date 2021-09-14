Our fishermen are working flat out to bring fresh Scottish fish to our tables. Brexit has shaken up the markets, but one benefit is there is more choice locally on fishmongers’ slabs. Look out for amazing line caught sea bass and halibut being landed in the north…the flavour is light years away from farmed and imported varieties. If you can buy these fish filleted with the skin attached. The skin acts as a protection when it is cooking and when crispy and well-seasoned is delicious to eat as well.

Eat fish as fresh as you can, on the day you buy it is always better than the day after!