What’s the story?
The Adventure Show.
I am happy on the sofa.
Fair enough. You can live vicariously through Amy Irons and the team as they continue their action-packed odyssey around Scotland in celebration of the nation’s thriving outdoors scene.
What’s on the itinerary?
Having visited Orkney for a high-octane double bill, this penultimate episode of the series shines a spotlight on the Borders as Irons sets out to explore a part of Scotland often ignored by those seeking their thrills among the bigger mountains further north.
She joins bikepacking enthusiast Markus Stitz for a two-day trip sampling part of his Capital Trail route and discovers a wild landscape that is chock-full of surprises.
Anything else?
Continuing on a cycling theme, Lauren MacCallum meets a woman determined to keep pedalling while living with multiple sclerosis and Patrick Winterton reports on a college course that has produced some of Scotland’s best mountain bikers.
Elsewhere, Duncan McCallum learns about a project which is helping disadvantaged youngsters discover the outdoors.
Then what?
The final episode, due to air later this month, will continue through the Borders, taking in world-class bike racing, orienteering and spending a night under the stars.
When can I watch?
The Adventure Show, BBC Scotland, Fridays, 8pm. Catch up on BBC iPlayer now.
