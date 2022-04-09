What is it?

A smart outdoor surveillance and protection camera with powerful features to secure your property.

Good points?

The Ezviz C8C utilises a comprehensive set of functions designed to provide maximum visual coverage with minimum interaction.

With 1080p HD video, colour night vision and motion sensors, all bases are covered in the home security sphere and with a few intriguing additions.

The device's motorised pan and tilt function gives a sense of professionalism and looks like the device could be manned 24/7 by a dedicated team of ex-military personnel. Its sleek design, with the camera eye on a larger sphere body, feels very Big Brother-meets-Black Mirror in an aesthetically pleasing way.

Ezviz C8C Pan Tilt Camera

Three night vision modes allow you to customise your experience and tailor the camera to your needs. Two built-in spotlights combined with advanced optical lenses give full-colour night vision, while turning off the lights give black and white visuals. The third mode uses a combination of mono and colour with the lights activating on motion detection.

The AI detection algorithm intelligently detects the motion of human shapes to prevent false positives from animals or passing vehicles. Advanced video compression technology reduces the space needed to store data.

Bad points?

No speaker means two-way chat is not an option and therefore the camera is best placed away from genuine, high foot-traffic visitor areas.

Best for ...

Those who need the flexibility of 360-degree coverage that you can't get with a fixed lens.

Avoid if ...

You want a camera that can operate on your existing 5Ghz WiFi frequency band network as it only functions on 2.4Ghz due to better range.

Score: 9/10.

Ezviz C8C Outdoor Pan/Tilt Camera, £109.99 (ezviz.com; very.co.uk; argos.co.uk)