What is it?

A social companion robot designed to keep the home safe, pets entertained, and family members connected at all times.

Good points?

It's easy for loved ones (including pets) to get lonely as the world returns to some sort of normality, particularly if home working is limited or no longer an option. An abrupt change of environment could lead to mental health problems. This is where the EBO Air can prove helpful.

Originally created to alleviate pet neglect, the EBO has evolved into a companion for the whole family no matter the physical distance apart.

Enabot EBO Air Smart Companion Robot

Its 1080p HD camera combined with microphone and dual speakers, allows the moving bot to facilitate real-time, two-way communication using WiFi and the mobile app. Digital eye animations convey lifelike expressions to anthropomorphise its appearance.

The app allows remote control of the gadget to manoeuvre it around the home and interact with those at the location. It also provides a great alternative to static security cameras as you can have a roving eye around your home 24 hours a day.

Although the device is compact – measuring 9.6 x 9.6 x 8.9 cm (3.8 x 3.8 x 3.5 in) in size – it is extremely robust and will take a fair amount of knocks without damage.

Bad points?

In this age of digital overload, not everyone will be a fan of potentially yet another way to dispense with in-person contact.

Best for ...

Those who want more than simply a voice call when it comes to checking in on friends, family and beloved pets.

Avoid if ...

You feel a constant all-seeing eye is verging on a creepy dystopian reality.

Score: 9/10.

Enabot EBO Air Smart Companion Robot, £229 (amazon.co.uk)