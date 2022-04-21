There is nothing more classically British than afternoon tea. In fact, the UK has consumed more tea than most countries around the world, with a love for the drink that not only dates back centuries, but has got more popular over time. Here are four great tearooms to celebrate National Tea Day today.

The Willow Tea Room, Glasgow

The Willow Tea Rooms, inspired by the works of Glasgow's greatest artist and architect, Charles Rennie Mackintosh, offer an array of homemade, traditional Scottish food and bakes – as well as, of course, a spectacular selection of teas.

All of their teas are loose-leaf, and their selection is extensive. Choose from their 'Willow Tea Rooms Blend' – a Ceylon and Assam blend – the famous Honey and Almond blend (complete with small Almond pieces), or even their Blood Orange iced tea! All of their teas go well with their famous, freshly baked scones.

Eteaket Tearoom, Edinburgh

If you're around the capital this weekend, stop by Eteaket Tearoom on Frederick Street and choose from their extensive menu of teas, tea-inspired beverages, and a variety of tasty treats. Quality, ethically sourced loose-leaf teas and leaf tea bags are also available for purchase online.

Cup Tea Rooms, Glasgow

Cup Tea Rooms is an award-winning cafe in Merchant City that specialises in teas and home-made treats. Cute décor, relaxed and customers can enjoy one of their 48 hand-blended teas, which range from classics like Assam and Earl Grey to less obvious options like Tahitian Vanilla or Chocolate Chilli.

Clarinda’s Tearoom, Edinburgh

Clarinda's Tearoom is a cosy and traditional Victorian-style tearoom located near the Scottish Parliament at the bottom of the Royal Mile.

It's a very homey, if old-fashioned, atmosphere, and the real draw is the home baked treats! They serve delicious soups, baked potatoes, and sandwiches, but you won't be able to resist the delights of the tea trolley.