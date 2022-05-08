What is it?
An intelligent smartphone mount from Sandberg that follows the user as they move.
Good points?
With a 360-degree tracking rotation the device provides a convenient way to record, view content and participate in video meetings from your mobile.
A sensitive movement sensor and AI technology allows the camera's lens to follow your movement to keep you in frame when conducting online fitness classes, meetings or presentations. It does function equally as well in low light conditions which opens up new avenues for content.
Its integrated and rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to eight hours of continuous usage before it needs replenished. This embedded power source also provides portable, wire-free flexibility to operate on the go anytime.
Unlike competitor products the gadget requires no apps to operate and is a universal fit for most smartphone models between 4cm (1.5in) and 8.5cm (3.3in).
Design is well thought out with a handy and sturdy tripod compatible circular base that holds the pivot mechanism and sensor. The mobile clamping spring is strong but not difficult to release making it easy to operate even for small children.
Sandberg also provide a five-year warranty to reaffirm its manufacturing quality and give the consumer reassurance regarding their purchase.
Bad points?
Tracking movement is not completely smooth and will occasionally stop and start in increments which can be disorientating for viewers.
Best for ...
Those who want a convenient hands-free mount for regular video meetings or social media streaming, such as cooking or yoga tutorials.
Avoid if ...
You exclusively shoot from a static position with no need for movement tracking options.
Score: 8/10.
Sandberg Motion Tracking Phone Mount, £64.99 (sandberg.world)
