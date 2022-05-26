Drivers are being urged to check their vehicles before driving after climate activists deflated tyres on "around 100 SUVs" in Edinburgh.

The group, which is calling themselves the 'Tyre Extinguishers', claimed to have "disarmed around 100 vehicles" in the New Town, Marchmont and Hillside areas of Edinburgh in the early hours of Thursday.

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the "reckless and potentially dangerous act" after receiving a number of reports from residents.

Superintendent Mark Rennie also urged drivers to check if their vehicle has been tampered with.

The group acknowledged the extent of the Thursday action but showed no sign of letting up as a statement called it their "biggest Tyre Extinguishers night in Edinburgh yet"

Vehicles had previously been targeted in the Grange, New Town and Portobello, as well as in Dundee by a branch of the group calling themselves the DunDeeFlators.

However, they said 100 could be an underestimate due to "the leaderless nature

of the movement" as more people join the climate vigilante actions.

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers said: "Politicians talk, we act. We will defend ourselves from air pollution, climate change and unsafe roads, and we urge others to join us.

"Edinburgh is a small city with good public transport. Nobody living in the centre of town needs to own one of these death machines."

The 'Tyre Extinguishers' claim their aim is to "make it impossible" for drivers to own an SUV in urban areas across the globe.

Justifying the vandalism, the Tyre Extinguishers labelled SUVs as "unnecessary luxury emissions" that are "a climate disaster".

Their aim is to make it "impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world’s urban areas".

Earlier this month, the group informed the Herald Scotland they are aiming to target a total of 10,000 vehicles in the UK alone by the end of this year "hopefully far more than that worldwide".

Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “We have received a number of reports of vehicle tyres being deliberately deflated in the Edinburgh area. This is a reckless and potentially dangerous act which could put drivers and road users at risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles.

“I would also urge all drivers to check their vehicle before setting off and to contact the police on 101 should they suspect their vehicle has been tampered with.”