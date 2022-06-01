A group of climate activists have claimed to have deflated Glasgow SUV tyres as the movement spreads from Edinburgh and Dundee.

The Glasgow-based activists, calling themselves the 'Deflationists', took responsibility for targeting "over 50" of the four-by-four vehicles in the Newlands area in the early hours of Wednesday, June 1.

One activist from a group that deflated tyres of cars in the city's West End during Cop26, issued a warning that the latest action is "only the beginning".

It comes as the 'Tyre Extinguishers', the group which is leading a global movement targeting "gas-guzzling" SUVs claimed to have deflated tyres on 10 cars in Edinburgh.

We previously reported that Police Scotland was carrying out an investigation into a number of reports in Edinburgh.

Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “We have received a number of reports of vehicle tyres being deliberately deflated in the Edinburgh area. This is a reckless and potentially dangerous act which could put drivers and road users at risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles."

The force would not check if any reports were made in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

Both groups of climate activists aim to make it "impossible" to own SUVs in urban areas.

One activist, Carrie Adams said: "SUV's are a status symbol for those with ludicrous wealth.

"The fact that these vehicles make streets less safe, spew out climate-wrecking gasses and poison our lungs might be an afterthought to these 4x4 owners, but not to us.

"These vehicles, put simply, are intolerable acts of violence and we will continue taking action until these monstrosities are off our streets."

Another activist, Ally Laing said: “Whilst politicians snub meaningful climate action, we're putting public safety and our climate obligations first by holding the rich to account, whose grotesque lifestyles imperil people and planet.”

Earlier this month, the 'Tyre Extinguishers' informed the Herald Scotland they are aiming to target a total of 10,000 vehicles in the UK alone by the end of this year "hopefully far more than that worldwide".

Jess Blake from Tyred of SUVs - the group who targeted SUVs during COP26 - said: "When we targeted SUVs during COP26, we sent a clear message that climate wrecking gas guzzlers have no place in our city, nor in any hopeful future that challenges our mad drive towards ecological collapse.

"While the Scottish and UK governments dither over flawed net zero targets and false climate solutions, we stand strong with our allies across Scotland and the world to tackle the SUV menace! This is only the beginning!"