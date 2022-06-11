Right folks, after all the wonderful Jubilee celebrations, I thought we needed to get back to something closer to home so I've enjoyed one or two drams over the last few days, all of them Scotch by the way!

Yes, Scotch, because despite the recent news that English distilleries are now set to challenge Scotland's flagship product, and despite my particular love of the vanilla dominated Bourbons, Scotland is still the king of the dram by a long long way.