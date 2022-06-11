Today is World Gin Day, to celebrate here are some of the best new gins on the market...

Rock Rose Reserve – Bordeaux Red Cask Edition

The latest in the Dunnet Bay team's small series of cask aged gins, Rock Rose Original Edition was aged in a Bordeaux red wine cask for nearly a year. With notes of dark chocolate, cherry, and oak, as well as a candied sweetness, it's no surprise that this super limited edition sold out in two days.....

Crooked Mary Scottish Berries Gin

Crooked Mary Scottish Berries Gin, inspired by the infamous smuggling ship the Crooked Mary and made with Scottish Berries, Oats, Pink Peppercorns, and other traditional gin botanicals, was released by Blackford Craft Distillery. The result is a light, refreshing gin with layers of fruit, spice, and a rich, creamy mouthfeel.

Edinburgh Gin Orange & Basil

Edinburgh Gin's distillers have created a fresh, crisp, citrus that delicately balances with subtle sweetness using both fresh and dried Valencian orange peel. Fresh basil is vapour infused into the gin, giving it a refined aroma as well as a deliciously smooth and aromatic taste - ideal for the Summer months sipping a G&T in the garden!

Isle of Cumbrae Distillers Maura

This limited edition Maura, which translates as "Star of the Sea," honours Scotland's women and west coast. The distillery team collaborated with Scottish painter Hope Blamire to create something that pays homage to Scotland's legends, stories, and history; a design appropriate for their business and unique island location. Maura will be available for purchase on June 15th, so keep an eye out for the official launch, with batch 1 limited to only 150 bottles.

