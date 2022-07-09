WRITING these columns requires tasting a lot of wines and it's easy to get diverted away from what you want to taste into drinking what you think you need to taste. So this week, I decided to put heart before head and I came up with three styles to put in the hat: Bordeaux, Chianti and Chateauneuf and Chianti won the draw.
It's one of the most famous wine regions but it's too often only thought about when we are dining Italian for the evening and that’s a shame because it's a surprisingly versatile style of wine with a wide range of foods.
Chianti was famously described by my good friend Janice Robinson as the Bordeaux of Italy. While I can see where the comparison comes in terms of the food styles it matches to and the quality levels it can achieve, the style is very different on the palate. Chianti is dominated by the fabulously fruity Sangiovese variety which can become layered with quite complex and fascinating flavours when aged in oak.
I get more hung up on the price of Chianti rather than the often complicated classifications and, after 40-odd years of trying them, my advice is simple: avoid anything under a tenner from this region. There are plenty of bargain basement Sangioveses if value is the key selection criterion.
Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine or Instagram @RichardsonsWines
Calappiana Chianti Riserva 2019
I love this one with its almost over-ripe cherries and warm spicy plums on the palate. A cracker with pasta dishes but sublime with a good steak.
www.thegoodshpiritsco.com £15
Borghetto Chianti Riserva 2017
Another cherry laden beauty with soft, silky autumn fruits on the finish. There’s a gentle hint of spice which makes this so right for tomato based pasta dishes.
www.oddbins.com £11.50
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here