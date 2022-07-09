WRITING these columns requires tasting a lot of wines and it's easy to get diverted away from what you want to taste into drinking what you think you need to taste. So this week, I decided to put heart before head and I came up with three styles to put in the hat: Bordeaux, Chianti and Chateauneuf and Chianti won the draw.

It's one of the most famous wine regions but it's too often only thought about when we are dining Italian for the evening and that’s a shame because it's a surprisingly versatile style of wine with a wide range of foods.