THE Great Outdoors of Scotland was originally invented because the umbrella industry was going into steep decline, with potential customers explaining to despairing salesmen: “I’m afraid I can’t buy any more of your cloth-covered hingmies with the spokes and curved handles. I tried using one in the shower the other day. And, yes, it was pretty nifty at preventing me getting wet. But since I only hopped in the shower in the first place to get drookit, I wasn’t overly impressed…”
And so the Scottish outdoors was hastily constructed, with hills, glens, trees, bushes… plus oodles and oodles of rain. Since that day the umbrella industry has boomed, and Scots have groaned, praying for a dust-dry day. Luckily we also have something called the Scottish summer, when the wet stuff skooshing from the clouds temporarily abates, and we can all come out to play. But what to do in such a season? Thankfully there are numerous out-door festivals and events to enjoy over the summer period. Here’s our pick of the best….
Dundee Summer (Bash) Streets Festival
www.dundee.com/dundee-summer-bash-streets-festival-2022-activities, July 14-24
MARVELMANIA has taken over the world, with children and adults obsessing over Iron Man, Spiderman and various other sassy Stateside superfolk. But we should remember that Scotland has a bunch of homegrown comic-book stars, including Dennis the Menace and The Bash Street Kids, who hail from Dundee. The Dundee Summer (Bash) Streets Festival brings these characters to life, with a pop-up outdoor comic museum, Dennis fun-run, street performances and more.
Kirriemuir Agricultural Show
www.kirriemuirshow.co.uk, July 16
THERE have been many famous cows throughout history. Ermintrude from The Magic Roundabout, for example. Then there’s… no, wait. Ermintrude is the only one we can recall. Which is a pity, because cows are charismatic beasts, as you’ll discover during a visit to the Kirriemuir Agricultural Show, where majestic moos are displayed in all their finery. There’s also other livestock, plus a wide range of farming machinery and equipment on display. Plenty to enjoy for those with a passion for the pastoral.
WOD on the Loch Fitness Festival
www.wodontheloch.com/events/fitnessfestival2022, July 16-17
THE Scots are famous for their taxing fitness regime. There’s nothing we enjoy more than doing squats and stretches in Sainsbury’s. (Squat down and grab a family-size bag of Wotsits from the bottom aisle. Stretch up to reach that bar of Fruit & Nut in the top aisle.) There are even some eccentric natives of Alba who like to build muscle and tone their bodies. Such people will enjoy the WOD on the Loch Fitness Festival. WOD is parlance in the CrossFit world of training for Workout of the Day. At this energetic event on the banks of Loch Lomond you won’t spot one weaselly Wotsit, just elated grunters and groaners yelling “Feel the burn!”, or something of that ilk. There’s also food and drink (of the healthy sort), plus a bar and DJ. What more could you want? (Actually, we’d love a bag of Wotsits… will we never learn?!)
The Scottish Festival of Motoring
www.festivalofmotoring.co.uk, July 17
ONE of the best aspects of the Great Outdoors is being able to inhale whopping big lungfuls of fresh air. Though this can become a tad bland after a while, which is when you might want to add a few puffs of carbon monoxide to your oxygen intake. The Scottish Festival of Motoring, at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre, should supply plenty of the above, as classic and retro cars and motorcycles broom-broom. There’s also daring stunts to ooh and aah along with; supercar passenger experiences; and three times trial bike world champ Steve Colley showcasing his skills. If that doesn’t float your boat (or cruise your car) amble over to the children's zone or trade village, then enjoy the antics of the fire-breathing Flyin’ Fyfer drag race car, as it roars and rockets round the track.
Alexandra Park Festival Day
For details, email: info@platform-online.co.uk, July 23
AMONGST the activities on offer at the Alexandra Park Festival Day in Glasgow's East End is a fancy dress parade, with guests encouraged to dress as their favourite fictional character. This could mean wearing a messy blond wig and a suit two sizes two small, then revealing you’re Boris Johnson, that foppish fantasy figure who claims to be the UK Prime Minister. Alternatively you could dress as Winnie the Pooh, and still wear your Boris Johnson outfit. There’s also food and a market stall, kids activities, live music and wrestling.
Merchant City Festival
www.merchantcityfestival.com, July 28-31
THERE have been many legendary grudge matches throughout history. Muhammad Ali v. Joe Frazier. Tyson Fury v. Deontay Wilder. Boris Johnson v. His Comb. (Yup, we’re having a pop at BoJo, again.) Perhaps the saltiest squabble is between Glasgow’s West End and its Merchant City to decide which is the coolest district. This eclectic festival just might give the Merchant City a points victory. The long weekend of entertainment includes circus performers, dance, food, drink, craft stalls and outdoor arts, all on the streets near George Square. The event kicks off with a spectacular carnival party.
The Bridge Family Festival Day
https://www.platform-online.co.uk/whats-on/event/873, July 30
OKAY, we claimed the Merchant City is possibly the coolest Glasgow area. Now we’re going to undermine that assertion by pointing out that Easterhouse also has a feisty open-air festival for all the family. (Though if you happen to have a pet giraffe as a family member, we’d advise not bringing it along. Giraffes get very excitable at festivals, and will invariably pester you until they can have a shot on the bungee jump.) This is a free event in The Bridge complex’s car park, and also in the building itself. There’s music, children’s activities, a swimming pool, performances and food stalls. Plus that bungee jump we mentioned… just don’t tell your pet giraffe.
Foodies Festival
https://foodiesfestival.com/events/edinburgh/ Aug 5-7
EVERYONE feels sluggish in the summer. If you want to feel more sluggish than usual, load up on scoff and booze. The best place to do so is the Foodies Festival in Edinburgh’s Inverleith Park, where there’s nifty nibbles to nosh and drinkies to drizzle down your gullet. Top chefs will be in attendance, with cooking and baking lessons for those who manage to avoid the postprandial snooze.
Truckfest
www.truckfest.co.uk, Aug 6-7
THERE’S only one thing more impressive than a big truck. And that’s an even bigger truck. At Truckfest, in Ingliston’s Royal Highland Centre, you’ll spot mighty motor vehicles of all shapes and sizes, many of them crashing and bashing into each other. You can even take a ride on one of the mega mechanical beasts, though be prepared for a bumpy ride… This is the wheel deal, with fairground rides, too, for youngsters to enjoy.
Largs Viking Festival
https://largsvikingfestival.co.uk Aug 27-Sept 4
ANY history buff will inform you that the Vikings were a bunch of peace-loving Scandinavian folk, whose hobbies included knitting, crochet and dosing contentedly on a favourite rocking-chair. You would never know this was the case on a visit to the Largs Viking Festival, where you’ll witness axe throwing, a Viking skirmish and a fire procession. Surely this can’t be pukka? Next, the organisers of this earth-shaking shindig will be informing us that Vikings also liked pillaging… as if!
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here