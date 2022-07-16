Shiver me timbers folks, it was world Rum Day last week and I missed all the fun. Anyway, there’s nothing to say we can’t splice the mainbrace this week, especially as Scotland seems to be on a mission to compete with the Caribbean for dominance of the quality end of the market.

Rum isn’t everyone's cup of tea but the historic style popular for putting hairs on many a sailors chest is well and truly over folks. Yeah, there are still many cheap options on the market that could strip paint off a brush, but there’s far more finesse in the product these days, especially in the golden rums or my current favourite, Spiced rum.