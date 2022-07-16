Franco Manca, Stockbrdge, Edinburgh

Franco Manca, the pioneers of sourdough pizza, have opened their second Edinburgh restaurant in Stockbridge, building on the success of Franco Manca’s sister location on south St Andrew Street, which regularly welcomes up to 2,000 customers per week. The new restaurant will offer stunning views of the Water of Leith in the heart of Edinburgh’s Stockbridge neighbourhood.

IG: @francmancapizza

Six by Nico, Glasgow and Edinburgh

Chef Nico Simeone and his team will celebrate Hanoi’s food mecca with dishes inspired by world-class dishes from Vietnam’s capital city.

The new six course HANOI tasting menu available from 18th July includes Bún Riêu - Vietnamese Shellfish Foam, Avocado, Grapefruit, Crispy Noodles & Wild Rice; Nem Rán - Crispy Prawn Nem Rán, Carrot & Mooli; Bún Bo and Smoked Beef, Noodles

IG: @sixbynico

Bothwell House, Glasgow

A new brasserie and cocktail bar is set to open on Bothwell Street in an iconic building. Bothwell House, which will take over the former Grill On the Corner location, will offer a modern and comfortable dining experience, as well as an imaginative cocktail-led bar in the heart of the city centre.

IG: @bothwellhouse

Yo Sushi, Glasgow and Edinburgh

Sushi fans can now learn all the tricks of the kitchen with the return of YO!’s sushi school. During a two-hour masterclass guests will have the opportunity to roll a selection of YO!’s most iconic sushi.

IG: @yosushi