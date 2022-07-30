What is it?
A smart home, curtain rail automation system.
Good points?
Retro-fitting modern technology to a home is rarely easy but SwitchBot has made it straightforward with the Curtain Rod 2.
You simply place the device between the two leading curtain attachments which, in my case, are ringed grommet style curtains, clip on the beaded stiffening string and collaborate through the smartphone app.
Controlling curtain movement can be achieved through various smart home assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri Shortcuts or via the smartphone app. There is also the option of a handy one button remote control that is sold separately.
The app enables you to set schedules for automatic opening and closing depending on your needs such as sleeping hours or operation while you are away on holiday.
On the other hand, if your wellness routine involves you opening them and yourself to the world, you can still initiate the movement with a tug on the fabric in the direction you want them to go.
An advanced motor allows the gadget to push curtains weighing up to 8kg (17lbs) so even blackout and larger curtain types are compatible. The rechargeable battery lasts up to eight months and is extendable with a solar panel sold separately.
Bad points?
The motor could be mistaken for an alarm clock in its effectiveness at waking people as it’s anything but silent.
Best for ...
Those who struggle to wrestle heavy curtains open in the morning or simply seeking a smarter home.
Avoid if ...
You see automated curtain operation as society’s last pillar to fall in an increasingly mollycoddled world.
Score: 9/10.
SwitchBot Curtain Rod 2, £85 (amazon.co.uk)
