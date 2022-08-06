What is it?
A powerful Bluetooth party speaker with perks aplenty.
Good points?
Featuring double three-inch woofers and a 10-inch subwoofer, the Lenco PA 220 combines all the elements of a top sound system into one unit.
Having an all-in-one package takes the guess work out of combining the right speaker, amplifier and other components which can be immensely complex to do correctly.
A class-D amplifier with X-drive mode has an output power of 120W which means the speaker won’t struggle with distortion from an underpowered amplifier and fail.
The device has adjustable LED lighting which can be tailored to the music’s beat and enhance any party atmosphere. An additional detachable lighting pillar can be used to spread the effects or sit on top to complement the unit.
No party is complete without singing and with dual microphones the PA-220 supplies everything needed for a fun gathering. Those looking for a more relaxed experience can stop the lights, sit back and listen to their favourite FM radio station.
The speaker can receive audio from any Bluetooth linked device, or via a connected USB drive which just adds to the flexibility. Everything is controlled by an impressive looking control panel on top, or via supplied remote control.
Bad points?
Its futuristic design demands attention and won’t suit all homes, so may limit it purely to parties rather than as an everyday speaker system.
Best for ...
Those who love to entertain and want to do it big.
Avoid if ...
You are looking for a speaker with all the features of a karaoke machine.
Score: 9/10.
Lenco PA-220 Bluetooth Speaker, £259.99 (gear4music.com)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here