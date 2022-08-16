Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she is to go on tour for the first time since undergoing cancer treatment.

The stand-up performer will go on tour with her daughter, who is also a comic, in February.

She confirmed the news at the Edinburgh International Book Festival on Monday.

Ms Godley cut her last tour of Scotland short before revealing late last year that she had contracted ovarian cancer.

The comedian was treated at the specialist Beatson Oncology Unit in Glasgow, and underwent a hysterectomy as well as rounds of Chemotherapy.

But she was given the all-clear in June, although she remained on medication to prevent the cancer from returning.

The tour will be the first since Ms Godley was engulfed in controversy, having apologised for a series of offensive tweets about black American celebrities which emerged last year.

She refused to be drawn on the cancellation of fellow Scottish stand-up Jerry Sadowitz’s Fringe show, amid claims he had performed ‘racist’ content.

Ms Godley said she would stand by the apology she made last year ‘until she dies’ and that ‘comedy isn’t about hurting people’.

She said: “The bottom line is if people are hurt, and you have hurt people with your mouth, I was taught to apologise.

“I’m going back on tour in February. I took this year off to try to get healthy and strong again so that next year I can go back on tour.

“I’m taking Ashley on tour with me. She is going to support me at every gig and is going to be keeping an eye on me.

“It will be really nice to be on the road together. My cancer diagnosis absolutely broke her in two. The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do was tell her.

The comedian said he is not about returning to the stand-up scene and added: "I never get nervous doing stand-up."

Ms Godley had provided regular updates on social media as she underwent her cancer treatment and lost her hair.

“I didn’t want to wear a wig," she said. "I wanted to keep my head bald."

Speaking about how people tried to force her into wearing a wig, she added: “I would just ask them ‘is my bald head disturbing you? Don’t look at it’.”

Asked for her views on the cancellation of Sadowitz’s Fringe show Godley said "comedy isn't about hurting people".

She added: “People have every right to be offended at what you say.

“You’ve got every right to apologise if you think you were wrong. If you apologise, people have got the right to accept it or not to accept it.

"It is what it is. I accepted I was at fault and immediately apologised.

“I didn’t need a PR to tell me to apologise – I did it myself on camera.

“I said things that were really hurtful. That was wrong.For other people, what they do is their business. What I do is my business. I was wrong, apologised and I will stand by that apology till I die.”