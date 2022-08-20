Ballet Freedom (Lennox Theatre - Pleasance at EICC until August 28) is a spectacular world-class ballet company that travels from Kyiv. With 14 incredible dancers, the production celebrates their 20th anniversary in Edinburgh. Their intimate, sensual ballet is astonishing. The Pleasance production is thrilling, hilarious, and provocative. Riveting dance performances mixed with excellent clowning, physical theatre, and cabaret.

Maddy and Marina Bye, character comedians and “real-life” sisters, are back with their show Siblings: Siblage (The Attic – Pleasance Courtyard until August 29). Watch physical comedy and relatively high-level acting unfold in front of your teary eyes. Prepare for an hour of raucous absurdist sketch comedy from two rising stars of British comedy.

Jo Caulfield (The Stand Comedy Club until August 28) is a seasoned performer who every year, puts on a very polished stand-up show. The laughs continue to come thick and fast. She’s a pro after all – and knows exactly when to push the boundaries and when to keep things in check.

Queenz (The Assembly Rooms until August 28) is the ground-breaking drag extravaganza that is taking the UK by storm. With mind-blowing live vocals and no lip-sync in sight these divas slay all-time hits serve up a sequin-clad pop party. Sing along to reimagined classics by The Spice Girls, Gaga, Shakira, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and more.

Across the city, IRN-BRU is championing the next generation of Fringe comedy in a unique venue – a giant 16-foot can! Stationed on The Mound during the Fringe, anyone who steps inside the six-seater BRU can will be able to enjoy never-before-seen content from the likes of Paul Black, Steven McKell, Bash the Entertainer and lots more.

They know a thing or two about creating the perfect blend at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. Every day, they hand-pick three of the best Fringe acts for an exclusive live performance from the Label Studio. Expect a diverse lineup of comedy, music, and variety acts, as well as the best “wee dram” in Edinburgh. Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, Australia’s leading drag circus act Briefs, champion beatboxer Shlomo, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Magical Bones are among the acts confirmed.

PHIL MACHUGH