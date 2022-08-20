Ballet Freedom (Lennox Theatre - Pleasance at EICC until August 28) is a spectacular world-class ballet company that travels from Kyiv. With 14 incredible dancers, the production celebrates their 20th anniversary in Edinburgh. Their intimate, sensual ballet is astonishing. The Pleasance production is thrilling, hilarious, and provocative. Riveting dance performances mixed with excellent clowning, physical theatre, and cabaret.
@freedomballet_official
Maddy and Marina Bye, character comedians and “real-life” sisters, are back with their show Siblings: Siblage (The Attic – Pleasance Courtyard until August 29). Watch physical comedy and relatively high-level acting unfold in front of your teary eyes. Prepare for an hour of raucous absurdist sketch comedy from two rising stars of British comedy.
@thepleasance
Jo Caulfield (The Stand Comedy Club until August 28) is a seasoned performer who every year, puts on a very polished stand-up show. The laughs continue to come thick and fast. She’s a pro after all – and knows exactly when to push the boundaries and when to keep things in check.
@caulfield.j
Queenz (The Assembly Rooms until August 28) is the ground-breaking drag extravaganza that is taking the UK by storm. With mind-blowing live vocals and no lip-sync in sight these divas slay all-time hits serve up a sequin-clad pop party. Sing along to reimagined classics by The Spice Girls, Gaga, Shakira, Britney Spears, Whitney Houston, and more.
@queenztheshow
Across the city, IRN-BRU is championing the next generation of Fringe comedy in a unique venue – a giant 16-foot can! Stationed on The Mound during the Fringe, anyone who steps inside the six-seater BRU can will be able to enjoy never-before-seen content from the likes of Paul Black, Steven McKell, Bash the Entertainer and lots more.
@paulblack_
They know a thing or two about creating the perfect blend at Johnnie Walker Princes Street. Every day, they hand-pick three of the best Fringe acts for an exclusive live performance from the Label Studio. Expect a diverse lineup of comedy, music, and variety acts, as well as the best “wee dram” in Edinburgh. Grammy-winning Soweto Gospel Choir, Australia’s leading drag circus act Briefs, champion beatboxer Shlomo, and Britain’s Got Talent finalist Magical Bones are among the acts confirmed.
@johnniewalkerprincesstreet
PHIL MACHUGH
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here