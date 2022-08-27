Now we all know I'm a wine snob and I do tend to like my top end vinos, but every now and then, I do like a trawl around the shelves in what I would call the midweek quaffers range, and I've enjoyed this week quite a lot.

It turns out there’s quite a range out there, especially in the reds, with much of the best value coming from South America and South Africa.

Thankfully you only need to pay a quid or so more to access a massive range of gobsmackingly fruity wines that won’t let you down when your friends pop over.

Anyway, here’s three I couldn’t put down.

Californian Shiraz

Simply named but in a bottle good enough to gift! I didn’t expect much to be honest but this is really delightful with soft brambly fruit, cherries and a touch of spice on the finish.

Aldi £7.99

Vinalba Reserve Malbec, Argentina

A lot of wine for such a low price folks; there’s more than a mouthful of ripe dark fruit with hints of cocoa and an intriguing earthy finish. Id imagine Majestic are correct and that this will be ‘majestic’ with steak!

Majestic £8.66

Yellow Tail Shiraz, Australia

Ive been going back to this one since I had a full head of hair and it never lets me down. Soft, almost dangerously easy to drink and packed to the brim with juicy red berries. The midweek special of midweek specials folks!

Tesco £7.00

Follow me on Twitter @gerardfinewine and Instagram @RichardsonsWines